MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 458

Joanna Davidson

CBE Chair of Governors, Working Men’s College

Start date: March 2024

Previous Job: Chair, Experience Oxfordshire

Interesting fact: Joanna is a great traveller and has been to all seven continents. She once got overtaken by a giant tortoise on a trek up the side of a volcano in the Galapagos but in mitigation explains that it was very hot and rather steep!

David Marsh

Chief Executive Officer, TTC Group

Start date: April 2024

Previous Job: Chief Executive, Babington and Co-Chair, St Martin’s Group

Interesting fact: David played for the 1st team in both Rugby Union and Rugby league for Oxford University and was also once invited to compete in the world’s toughest mudder in New York