MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 444

Nichola Tasker

Chief Executive Officer, Royal Anniversary Trust

Start date: November 2023

Previous job: Territory Director: Stonehenge & West, English Heritage

Interesting fact: Nichola is a qualified architect and although she’s worked mainly in heritage conservation, she once spent a year in Hong Kong designing skyscrapers

Nikki Davis

Chair, West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges

Start date: November 2023

Concurrent: job CEO and Principal, Leeds College of Building

Interesting fact: Nikki was instrumental in supporting the ‘WOW barn’ built by 300 women, girls, and non-binary people earlier this year. Following training at Leeds College of Building, the group completed a “barn-raising” project in just 24 hours. The barn structure was then used as a venue for three weeks of the Leeds 2023 Year of Culture festival.