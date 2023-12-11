MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 445

Paul Freeman

Commercial Director, Apprentify Group

Start date: November 2023

Previous job: Managing Director, Global Knowledge Apprenticeships (GKA)

Interesting fact: Paul is a fan of martial arts. Trained in Tae Kwon Do, Paul has earned himself a black belt in the sport.

Julie Lappin

Executive Director, Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network

Start date: January 2024

Previous job: Director of Operations, Total People and MOL (part of LTE Group)

Interesting fact: When not working as a qualified football coach, Julie can be found either coaching, watching her sons play football or cheering on her beloved Manchester United at Old Trafford