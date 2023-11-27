MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 443

Rachel James
Deputy Principal, Oldham College
Start date: November 2023
Previous Job: Assistant Principal – Teaching and Learning, Barnsley College
Interesting fact: Outside of education, Rachel enjoys musical theatre
John Toon
Chair of Governors, Luminate Education Group
Start date: November 2023
Previous Job: Partner – Head of Commercial Tax, DWF
Interesting fact: One of John’s first jobs in practice was for Leeds City Council, helping investigate and then registering the titles to hundreds of back-to-back houses which used to stand where Leeds City College’s Quarry Hill campus is now
Your thoughts