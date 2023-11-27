Home
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 443

27 Nov 2023, 8:00

Rachel James

Deputy Principal, Oldham College

Start date: November 2023

Previous Job: Assistant Principal – Teaching and Learning, Barnsley College

Interesting fact: Outside of education, Rachel enjoys musical theatre

John Toon

Chair of Governors, Luminate Education Group

Start date: November 2023

Previous Job: Partner – Head of Commercial Tax, DWF

Interesting fact: One of John’s first jobs in practice was for Leeds City Council, helping investigate and then registering the titles to hundreds of back-to-back houses which used to stand where Leeds City College’s Quarry Hill campus is now

