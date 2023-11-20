MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 442

Polly Harrow
FE Student Support Champion, Department for Education
Start date: November 2023
Concurrent Job: Assistant Principal – Safeguarding and Inclusion, Kirklees College
Interesting fact: Polly is the first person to hold this new role advising ministers and the FE commissioner on how to support students to complete and succeed in their studies
Dan Howard
Deputy Chief Executive, Springfield Training
Start date: January 2024
Previous Job: Post 16 education and skills consultant, DHC
Interesting fact: Dan has recently discovered he a descendent of Queen Elizabeth I’s private secretary and privy councellor Lord Thomas Wilson
Your thoughts