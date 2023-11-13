MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 441

Jennifer Coupland

Board Member, WorldSkills UK

Start date: November 2023

Concurrent Job: Chief Executive, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Interesting fact: Jennifer has a particular talent for coming up with ideas that cost her husband money

Jatinder Sharma

Board Member, WorldSkills UK

Start date: November 2023

Concurrent Job: Principal & Chief Executive, Walsall College

Interesting fact: Jatinder has a Black Belt in karate

Kenneth Avery Clark

Owner and Principal, SLP College, Leeds

Start date: October 2023

Concurrent Job: Co-founder and Principal at The International College of Musical Theatre

Interesting fact: Kenneth has performed for royalty twice – once in the Royal Variety Performance along with Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Olivia Newton-John and Cliff Richard to name a few.