MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 441

Jennifer Coupland
Board Member, WorldSkills UK
Start date: November 2023
Concurrent Job: Chief Executive, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Interesting fact: Jennifer has a particular talent for coming up with ideas that cost her husband money
Jatinder Sharma
Board Member, WorldSkills UK
Start date: November 2023
Concurrent Job: Principal & Chief Executive, Walsall College
Interesting fact: Jatinder has a Black Belt in karate
Kenneth Avery Clark
Owner and Principal, SLP College, Leeds
Start date: October 2023
Concurrent Job: Co-founder and Principal at The International College of Musical Theatre
Interesting fact: Kenneth has performed for royalty twice – once in the Royal Variety Performance along with Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Olivia Newton-John and Cliff Richard to name a few.
