MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 440

Airam Neesa

Finance Director, Woodspeen Training

Start date: October 2023

Previous Job: Head of Finance UK, Cognition Education UK Limited

Interesting fact: Airam is passionate about the power of education and her career in education, spanning over 15 years, has taken her around the world





Susanne Davies

Director, Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology & Partnerships, Dudley College of Technology

Start date: September 2023

Previous Job: Director of Engagement, National College for Advanced Transport & Infrastructure

Interesting fact: Susanne is now a keen open water swimmer, having recently faced her fears of fish and the cold!