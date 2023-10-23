MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 439

Lesley Seary

Chair of Governors, Redbridge Institute

Start date: September 2023

Previous Job: Interim Chief Executive, Redbridge Council

Interesting fact: Lesley is a life-long Chelsea fan and season ticket holder – and she doesn’t mind who knows it

Imran Anwar

Governor, Middlesbrough College Group

Start date: July 2023

Concurrent Job: Founder and CEO, Alt Labs

Interesting fact: Imran learnt to fly planes at a very young age and was awarded his gold wings at RAF Topcliffe at the age of 15

Darush Dodds

Governor, Middlesbrough College Group

Start date: September 2023

Concurrent Job: Director of Corporate Affairs, Esh Group

Interesting fact: Darush starts his day earlier than many, sometimes as early as 3am, and often uses the early start to walk his three sausage dogs – Boris, Freddie and Eric