MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 439

Lesley Seary
Chair of Governors, Redbridge Institute
Start date: September 2023
Previous Job: Interim Chief Executive, Redbridge Council
Interesting fact: Lesley is a life-long Chelsea fan and season ticket holder – and she doesn’t mind who knows it
Imran Anwar
Governor, Middlesbrough College Group
Start date: July 2023
Concurrent Job: Founder and CEO, Alt Labs
Interesting fact: Imran learnt to fly planes at a very young age and was awarded his gold wings at RAF Topcliffe at the age of 15
Darush Dodds
Governor, Middlesbrough College Group
Start date: September 2023
Concurrent Job: Director of Corporate Affairs, Esh Group
Interesting fact: Darush starts his day earlier than many, sometimes as early as 3am, and often uses the early start to walk his three sausage dogs – Boris, Freddie and Eric
