MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 438

Judith Allen

Managing Director, Educationwise Academy

Start date: October 2023

Previous Job: Director of Training and Skills, Seetec

Interesting fact: Outside of education, Judith has a deep love for dogs. She envisions her retirement as an opportunity to fulfil her dream of opening a doggy day care centre

Georgina Barnard

Director of the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group

Start date: September 2023

Previous Job: Managing Director, Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology

Interesting fact: Georgina has conquered most of the big mountain summits in North Wales and the Lake District