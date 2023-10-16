MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 438

Judith Allen
Managing Director, Educationwise Academy
Start date: October 2023
Previous Job: Director of Training and Skills, Seetec
Interesting fact: Outside of education, Judith has a deep love for dogs. She envisions her retirement as an opportunity to fulfil her dream of opening a doggy day care centre
Georgina Barnard
Director of the Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Institute of Technology, Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group
Start date: September 2023
Previous Job: Managing Director, Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology
Interesting fact: Georgina has conquered most of the big mountain summits in North Wales and the Lake District
