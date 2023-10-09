MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 437

Jill Whittaker

Executive Chair, HIT Training

Start date: October 2023

Previous Job: Managing Director, HIT Training

Interesting fact: Jill had both knees replaced in April which might have something to do with the 1,000 miles of downhill skiing she does each year

Mike Worley

Managing Director, HIT Training

Start date: October 2023

Previous Job: Operations Director, HIT Training

Interesting fact: Mike is often likened to Buzz Lightyear, and he intends to take HIT to infinity (and beyond)

Fiona Aldridge

Non-Executive Director, Youth Futures Foundation

Start date: October 2023

Concurrent Job: Head of Skills, West Midlands Combined Authority

Interesting fact: As YFF is all about youth employment, Fiona recalls her first job as a welder during the holidays in the Black Country