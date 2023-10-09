MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 437

Jill Whittaker
Executive Chair, HIT Training
Start date: October 2023
Previous Job: Managing Director, HIT Training
Interesting fact: Jill had both knees replaced in April which might have something to do with the 1,000 miles of downhill skiing she does each year
Mike Worley
Managing Director, HIT Training
Start date: October 2023
Previous Job: Operations Director, HIT Training
Interesting fact: Mike is often likened to Buzz Lightyear, and he intends to take HIT to infinity (and beyond)
Fiona Aldridge
Non-Executive Director, Youth Futures Foundation
Start date: October 2023
Concurrent Job: Head of Skills, West Midlands Combined Authority
Interesting fact: As YFF is all about youth employment, Fiona recalls her first job as a welder during the holidays in the Black Country
Your thoughts