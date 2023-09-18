MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 434

Nancy Buckley
Vice Principal: Business, Growth, Skills and Partnerships, Solihull College and University Centre & Stratford-Upon-Avon College
Start date: August 2023
Previous Job: Group Director – Business Development, Activate Learning
Interesting fact: A qualified librarian, Nancy has founded her own publisher consultancy business, successfully selling this before bringing her commercial experience to the college sector
Jaki Bradley
Interim Head of Adult Education Budget, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority
Start date: August 2023
Previous Job: Principal, Thurrock Adult Community College
Interesting fact: Jaki started her adult education career after joining a tap dancing class at Peterborough City College 30 years ago. She then joined the college and trained as a basic skills tutor
Jamie Stevenson
Principal, Lewisham College
Start date: August 2023
Previous Job: Group Executive Director for Apprenticeships and Business Development, New City College
Interesting fact: Jamie has ran the the London marathon five times over the last six years, raising over £15,000 for charity. He’s also a former amateur show jumper
