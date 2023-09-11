MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 433

Leah Palmer
Interim Principal and CEO, New College Swindon
Start date: August 2023
Previous Job: Deputy CEO/Deputy Principal, New College Swindon
Interesting fact: Leah completed the hottest London Marathon on record. An experience to remember and highly recommended (in cooler weather!)
Lucy Auchincloss
Partnerships Director, Lifetime Training
Start date: September 2023
Previous Job: Director of Learning Operations – Fast Futures, Avado
Interesting fact: Lucy is an avid traveller and has a special spot for Zimbabwe where she was born. Plans for an upcoming significant birthday include a safari there and diving with Great White Sharks off the coast of South Africa
Heather Marks
Deputy Principal, Boston College
Start date: August 2023
Previous job: Vice Principal – Curriculum, Quality and Learner Services, Boston College
Interesting fact: Heather is a keen skydiver in her spare time and is currently training to become a fully licensed skydiver
Lee Pryor
Acting Principal, Leeds City College’s Printworks Campus
Start date: August 2023
Previous job: Director of Apprenticeships, Luminate Education Group
Interesting fact: Lee trained in one of the first cohorts of Project 2000 Nursing at the Lakeland School of Nursing and Midwifery, Carlisle
Your thoughts