MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 435

Leanne Poole

Head of EPA Operations, NCFE

Start date: August 2023

Previous Job: EPA Client Relations Team Manager, NCFE

Interesting fact: Leanne started her career as a business admin apprentice and has worked in a variety of roles within ITPs and awarding organisations. Leanne has continued to study in the background and is a fully qualified counsellor and currently volunteers in her spare time to offer support to survivors of abuse

Zac Aldridge

Executive Director, Accelerate People Ltd

Start date: September 2023

Previous Job: Director of Quality, NCFE

Interesting fact: Zac developed a coffee obsession during lockdown and now has a dedicated coffee room in his house. For some reason, other people insist on calling a utility room

Wes Johnson

Principal & Chief Executive, Myerscough College and University Centre

Start date: September 2023

Previous Job: Principal and CEO, Lancaster and Morecambe College

Interesting fact: Wes escapes the pressures of day-to-day college leadership by retreating to his uplands smallholding, at 1000ft high in the Forest of Bowland. Wes and his family are planning to take their farm fully ‘off-grid’ in the next few years