MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 408

Tamara Pierce
Associate Director – Teaching and Learning, Middlesbrough College
Start date: November 2022
Previous job: Advanced Practitioner, Education Training Collective
Interesting fact: Tamara started her career as a history teacher and continues to be a keen historian. She is particularly interested in the development of women’s rights in the 20th Century.
Bernard Grenville-Jones
Managing Director, Activate Apprenticeships and Business School
Start date: November 2022
Concurrent job: Executive Director (Enterprise), Activate Learning Group
Interesting fact: Before becoming an executive, Bernard was one of Activate’s governors and founded Activate Apprenticeships and Business School. He is also a qualified tree surgeon, although doesn’t get much practice and thinks he would probably be far too slow to do it for a living.
Kiri Baxter
Head of Region – South West, WEA
Start date: November 2022
Previous job: Senior Education Manager, WEA
Interesting fact: Kiri is a keen sports fan and has travelled the world based on sporting events, as well as having played rugby at Twickenham. Kiri has also published on feminist theory and feminist methodologies.
Andrew Erwich
Operations Director, AELP
Start date: November 2022
Previous job: Director of Employment and Social Impact, QA Ltd
Interesting fact: Andy is a Force’s child and has moved regularly throughout his life, becoming an explorer at heart, be it travelling abroad and falling into a great book or ballet performance. He’d rather discover new things by getting lost than knowing where he’s going, except when driving!
