MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 407

Start date: November 2022
Previous Job: Director, Nandra Education Ltd
Interesting fact: Kam says the best CPD he ever took part in was an introduction to plaiting hair. He is now an expert and is allowed to plait his seven-year-old daughter’s hair!
Amber Massey
Director of Hairdressing and Beauty Academies, Learning Curve Group
Start date: November 2022
Previous Job: Head of Sector – Hairdressing and Barbering, Realise
Interesting fact: Amber started her hairdressing career path at 15 whilst still at school doing an evening course and then started teaching hairdressing and barbering when she was 20
John Low
Chair, JTL Training
Start date: November 2022
Previous Job: Chief Executive, Charities Aid Foundation
Interesting fact: John has driven on the bottom of the English Channel in a submarine with wheels while testing sonar imaging equipment with a French crew
Your thoughts