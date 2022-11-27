Home
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 407

27 Nov 2022, 6:00

Kam Nandra
Assistant Principal Quality, South and City College Birmingham

Start date: November 2022


Previous Job: Director, Nandra Education Ltd

Interesting fact: Kam says the best CPD he ever took part in was an introduction to plaiting hair. He is now an expert and is allowed to plait his seven-year-old daughter’s hair!

Amber Massey
Director of Hairdressing and Beauty Academies, Learning Curve Group

Start date: November 2022

Previous Job: Head of Sector – Hairdressing and Barbering, Realise

Interesting fact: Amber started her hairdressing career path at 15 whilst still at school doing an evening course and then started teaching hairdressing and barbering when she was 20

John Low

Chair, JTL Training

Start date: November 2022


Previous Job: Chief Executive, Charities Aid Foundation


Interesting fact: John has driven on the bottom of the English Channel in a submarine with wheels while testing sonar imaging equipment with a French crew

