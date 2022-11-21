MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 406

Rosa Wells
Executive Dean – Engineering, Digital and Sustainable Construction, University College Birmingham
Start date: November 2022
Previous Job: Executive Director, Solihull College and University Centre & Greater Birminghan & Solihull IoT Interesting fact: Rosa is a trained aerospace engineer and has taught all over the country from Inverness to Southampton.
Clair Hanson
Area Education Manager – Greater Manchester, WEA
Start date: November 2022
Previous Job: ESF Community Grants Project Organiser, WEA
Interesting fact: Clair was proud to become a first time graduate at the age
of 40, which is why she is passionate about adult education and the WEA. She also runs an Instagram account tracking the adventures of her family pet, Bill the Chinchilla, at @marplechinchilla
Chris Payne
Managing Director, Acacia Training
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: Chief Executive Officer, NEBOSH
Interesting fact: Chris once played the character Tony Manero in a local theatre production of Saturday Night Fever for charity
