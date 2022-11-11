MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 404

Lyn Bolton
Chief Executive, Alliance Learning
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: Director of Apprenticeships, SCL Education Group
Interesting fact: Lyn loves holidays and visiting new places but with her beautiful new granddaughter being only 1 week old, she’s plans on going nowhere for a while!
Lloyd Davis
Principal, The London City Institute of Technology
Start date: October 2022
Concurrent Job: Director of Curriculum, Newham College of Further Education
Interesting fact: Lloyd only stopped playing rugby at the age of 50 ending a run of 183 consecutive games for Teddington Rugby Club
Neil Bates
Chair, Educationwise Academy
Start date: November 2022
Concurrent Job: Chair of Edge Foundation
Interesting fact: Neil was the first ever chair of the Association of Learning Providers (now AELP) and led the first ever incorporation of a new further education college
David Warnes
Principal and Chief Executive, Chelmsford College
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, West London College
Interesting fact: David worked at LOCOG on the FE Education programme for the London Olympic Games and sat three desks down from Seb Coe
