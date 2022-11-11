MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 404

Lyn Bolton



Chief Executive, Alliance Learning

Start date: October 2022



Previous Job: Director of Apprenticeships, SCL Education Group



Interesting fact: Lyn loves holidays and visiting new places but with her beautiful new granddaughter being only 1 week old, she’s plans on going nowhere for a while!

Lloyd Davis

Principal, The London City Institute of Technology



Start date: October 2022



Concurrent Job: Director of Curriculum, Newham College of Further Education



Interesting fact: Lloyd only stopped playing rugby at the age of 50 ending a run of 183 consecutive games for Teddington Rugby Club



Neil Bates

Chair, Educationwise Academy

Start date: November 2022



Concurrent Job: Chair of Edge Foundation



Interesting fact: Neil was the first ever chair of the Association of Learning Providers (now AELP) and led the first ever incorporation of a new further education college





David Warnes



Principal and Chief Executive, Chelmsford College

Start date: October 2022



Previous Job: Deputy Principal, West London College



Interesting fact: David worked at LOCOG on the FE Education programme for the London Olympic Games and sat three desks down from Seb Coe



