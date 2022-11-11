MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 404

Sally Alexander

CEO and Group Principal, Milton Keynes College Group

Start date: October 2022

Previous Job: Principal, Milton Keynes College Group

Interesting fact: Sally loves live music, in particular small up-and-coming bands. She has travelled the world to catch brilliant bands in new exciting venues, going as far as Nashville to do it.

Lord Baker

Vice chair, All Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships

Start date: October 2022



Previous Job: Chairman, Baker Dearing Educational Trust



Interesting fact: Lord Baker collects political caricatures and prints and has written books about them



Colin Butler

Executive Director People and Culture, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Start date: October 2022



Previous Job: HR lead, Hill & Smith Holdings plc



Interesting fact: Colin became an avid skydiver after successfully completing his first parachute jump to raise funds for charity and has since completed around 20 freefall jumps