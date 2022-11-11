MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 404

Sally Alexander
CEO and Group Principal, Milton Keynes College Group
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: Principal, Milton Keynes College Group
Interesting fact: Sally loves live music, in particular small up-and-coming bands. She has travelled the world to catch brilliant bands in new exciting venues, going as far as Nashville to do it.
Lord Baker
Vice chair, All Party Parliamentary Group on Apprenticeships
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: Chairman, Baker Dearing Educational Trust
Interesting fact: Lord Baker collects political caricatures and prints and has written books about them
Colin Butler
Executive Director People and Culture, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: HR lead, Hill & Smith Holdings plc
Interesting fact: Colin became an avid skydiver after successfully completing his first parachute jump to raise funds for charity and has since completed around 20 freefall jumps
