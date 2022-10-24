MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 403

Emma Barrett-Peel
Chief Operating Officer, Learning Curve Group
Start date: November 2022
Previous Job: Director of Apprenticeships, Learning Curve Group
Interesting fact: As a teen, Emma spent many years as an air cade. She aspired to be a jet pilot but at the time women were not allowed to fly in combat
Randeep Sami
Vice Principal – James Watt College, BMET
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: Director of Quality Improvement, Solihull College and University Centre
Interesting fact: Randeep once competed in, and won, an episode of Come Dine With Me. These days, he trains in thai boxing with his daughter who, at nine years old, won the British championship
Nick Barnes
Assistant Principal, Stockton 6th Form College
Start date: October 2022
Previous Job: Director of Stewart Park, Askham Bryan College
Interesting fact: Outside of work, Nick enjoys cycling and swimming which has led to completing a number of triathlons including an ironman
