MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 402

Ellie Churchward

Head of Lifelong Learning and Skills, Sheffield City Council

Start date: September 2022

Previous job: Service Manager – Adult Community Education, Sheffield City Council

Interesting fact: Ellie started out as a soldier in the Royal Signals and still loves outdoor life. You’ll often find her on a campsite, but these days in more luxury as a motorhomer.

James Pallister

Head of Sales (Education), Metaverse Learning

Start date: October 2022

Previous job: Senior Manager, University Relations, Leverage Edu

Interesting fact: James collects Star Wars graphic novels and has a whole bookcase of them in his home office.

Mark Trewin

Principal – Adult education and skills, Plymouth City Council

Start date: October 2022

Previous job: Chief Transformation Officer, City College Plymouth

Interesting fact: For the last 32 years Mark has played in bands and once made a living from music and technical roles in the live events industry. He still performs today, with a highlight being an annual David Bowie tribute show which raises funds for St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth.