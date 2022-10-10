MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 401

Amanda Winnick
Area Director – East, Association of Colleges
Start date: August 2022
Previous job: T Level transition programme manager, Association of Colleges
Interesting fact: Amanda started her career in education as a 3D design lecturer at a college in Suffolk and rose through the ranks to become director of creative arts, digital and science industries, before joining the AoC to lead the T Level transition programme project last year.
Philip Cunniffe
Vice Principal, Learning and Enterprise College Bexley
Start date: September 2022
Previous job: Assistant Principal – Student Success, Lambeth College
Interesting fact: Philip’s love of dogs led him to train as a dog groomer at the weekends in 2019. Later that year he set up a dog grooming salon with his fiancé. The salon is staffed by a small but dedicated team of qualified dog groomers and is growing year by year!
Your thoughts