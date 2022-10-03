MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 400

Amy Rice

Executive Director for Education and Justice, Seetec

Start date: September 2022

Previous job: Chief executive officer, St Margaret Clitherow Catholic Academy Trust

Interesting fact: Amy worked at the Ministry of Justice for over 10 years and has been a non executive director at Northumbria University for 8 years.

Tom Roberts

Assistant Principal – Curriculum & Quality, East Coast College

Start date: September 2022

Previous job: Director of Resourcing and Performance, City College Norwich

Interesting fact: Tom loves travelling the world and spent time teaching sport to children in Fiji. Closer to home he enjoys exploring the Norfolk Broads on his Paddleboard.