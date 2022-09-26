MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 399

Jude Holloway
Managing Director, Educ8 Training Group Ltd
Start date: August 2022
Previous job: Operations Director, Educ8 Training
Interesting fact: Jude is from an equine background but has recently swapped her mode of transport to a road bike, and has successfully completed a couple of half Ironman triathlons.
Sharon Davies-Powell
Operations Director, Educ8 Training Group Ltd
Start date: August 2022
Previous job: Operations Manager, Educ8 Training
Interesting fact: In her younger life Sharon played international pool for Wales. During her playing career she has held the World, European and Speed Pool Team Championship titles.
James Powell
Marketing and Communications Director, Educ8 Training Group Ltd
Start date: July 2022
Previous job: Marketing and Communications Director, Tenovus Cancer Care
Interesting fact: James loves to travel, having lived in Paris for a year and spent a summer in the States. Closer to home, he can often be found outdoors climbing big hills, camping and sea kayaking.
Paul Lawrence
Executive Director of Business Development and Employer Engagement, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College
Start date: November 2022
Previous job: Director of Strategic Partnerships and External Relations, York College
Interesting fact: Paul has previously worked in Europe, Asia and Africa and is a personal fitness trainer in his spare time.
