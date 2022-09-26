MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 399

Jude Holloway

Managing Director, Educ8 Training Group Ltd

Start date: August 2022

Previous job: Operations Director, Educ8 Training

Interesting fact: Jude is from an equine background but has recently swapped her mode of transport to a road bike, and has successfully completed a couple of half Ironman triathlons.

Sharon Davies-Powell

Operations Director, Educ8 Training Group Ltd

Start date: August 2022

Previous job: Operations Manager, Educ8 Training

Interesting fact: In her younger life Sharon played international pool for Wales. During her playing career she has held the World, European and Speed Pool Team Championship titles.

James Powell

Marketing and Communications Director, Educ8 Training Group Ltd

Start date: July 2022

Previous job: Marketing and Communications Director, Tenovus Cancer Care

Interesting fact: James loves to travel, having lived in Paris for a year and spent a summer in the States. Closer to home, he can often be found outdoors climbing big hills, camping and sea kayaking.

Paul Lawrence

Executive Director of Business Development and Employer Engagement, North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College

Start date: November 2022

Previous job: Director of Strategic Partnerships and External Relations, York College

Interesting fact: Paul has previously worked in Europe, Asia and Africa and is a personal fitness trainer in his spare time.