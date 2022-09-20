MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 398

Faye Natalie Moore

Director of Strategy and Development, GBS Apprenticeships

Start date: September 2022

Previous job: Head of Business Engagement, Skillsfirst Awards

Interesting fact: Faye caught the travel bug after taking a trip to the Canary Islands at just 18 for a six month work placement, and was still there six years later. Now she believes you should travel as much as you can, as far as you can, and as often as you can!

Ben Robinson

Deputy Principal and Deputy CEO, Middlesbrough College

Start date: August 2022

Previous job: Principal, Bede Sixth Form College

Interesting fact: Ben spent much of his youth in Middlesbrough, and even worked for the college 17 years ago as head of A-level PE. Returning to raise the aspirations of young people in the area is, he says, a proud moment in his career.