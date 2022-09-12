MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 397

Karen Campbell

Principal, Bedford College (part of the Bedford College Group)

Start date: August 2022

Previous job: Vice principal, Employer Engagement, STEM & Construction, The Bedford College Group

Interesting fact: Many years ago Karen was a county darts player and a brown belt in judo.

Andrew Cochrane

Chair, Derby College Group

Start date: August 2022

Previous job: Chairman and senior partner, Flint Bishop Solicitors

Interesting fact: As a licensing lawyer and to ensure that he understands first-hand the process involved in becoming a licence holder, Andrew has undertaken the training himself and holds a personal licence. His other claim to ‘fame’ was that he played Frederick in the Matlock and District Operatic Society’s production of ‘The Sound of Music’.