MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 397

Karen Campbell
Principal, Bedford College (part of the Bedford College Group)
Start date: August 2022
Previous job: Vice principal, Employer Engagement, STEM & Construction, The Bedford College Group
Interesting fact: Many years ago Karen was a county darts player and a brown belt in judo.
Andrew Cochrane
Chair, Derby College Group
Start date: August 2022
Previous job: Chairman and senior partner, Flint Bishop Solicitors
Interesting fact: As a licensing lawyer and to ensure that he understands first-hand the process involved in becoming a licence holder, Andrew has undertaken the training himself and holds a personal licence. His other claim to ‘fame’ was that he played Frederick in the Matlock and District Operatic Society’s production of ‘The Sound of Music’.
