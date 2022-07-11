MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 396

Lisa O’Loughlin

Principal and CEO, Nelson and Colne College Group

Start date: December 2022

Previous job: Principal, The Manchester College, Deputy CEO, LTE Group

Interesting fact: Lisa’s background is art and design, and she has exhibited at The Manchester City Art Gallery and the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Nic Hutchins

Assistant Director – Education, Skills and Work, Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Start date: July 2022

Previous job: Principal (Apprenticeships and Technical Education), Greater Manchester Combined Authority

Interesting fact: Nic started her career in skills teaching dry stone walling and hedge laying. She now spends her spare time as a funk, soul and disco DJ with FunkyStuff Music, including presenting a regular show on a local radio station!