MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 394

Craig Hodgson
Principal and CEO, NSCG
Start date: September 2022
Previous job: Vice Principal, Finance and Corporate Development
Interesting fact: Craig was once an extra in the 1979 Richard Gere movie, ‘Yanks’.
Kirsti Lord
Deputy Principal and Deputy CEO, Bishop Burton College
Start date: August 2022
Previous job: Deputy CEO, Association of Colleges
Interesting fact: Kirsti sang backing vocals for PJ Proby at the London Palladium and on Blackpool Pier on Easter Sunday this year and has read all six of Frank Herbert’s Dune series.
