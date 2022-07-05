MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 394

Craig Hodgson

Principal and CEO, NSCG

Start date: September 2022

Previous job: Vice Principal, Finance and Corporate Development

Interesting fact: Craig was once an extra in the 1979 Richard Gere movie, ‘Yanks’.

Kirsti Lord

Deputy Principal and Deputy CEO, Bishop Burton College

Start date: August 2022

Previous job: Deputy CEO, Association of Colleges

Interesting fact: Kirsti sang backing vocals for PJ Proby at the London Palladium and on Blackpool Pier on Easter Sunday this year and has read all six of Frank Herbert’s Dune series.