MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 395

Rachel Ellis-Jones

Principal, Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education

Start date: June 2022

Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Bishop Burton College

Interesting fact: Rachel had lots of interesting jobs as a student, including working for the National Union Of Mineworkers, a famous ballerina, driving a forklift truck and frying fish and chips.

Danny Metters

Principal, East Riding College & Scarborough TEC, part of TEC Partnership

Start date: June 2022

Previous Job: Vice Principal, Riseholme College, part of Bishop Burton College

Interesting fact: Danny lives on a small-holding and has over 50 animals; including

alpaca, horses, turkeys, peacocks, dogs and cats, most of which are rescues

Tom Bewick

Visiting Professor of Skills and Workforce Policy, Staffordshire University

Start date: July 2022

Concurrent Job: Chief Executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies

Interesting fact: In his 20s, Tom was a tech house DJ called Van Alen, living in Ibiza and Cape Town