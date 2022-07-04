MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 395

Rachel Ellis-Jones
Principal, Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education
Start date: June 2022
Previous Job: Deputy Principal, Bishop Burton College
Interesting fact: Rachel had lots of interesting jobs as a student, including working for the National Union Of Mineworkers, a famous ballerina, driving a forklift truck and frying fish and chips.
Danny Metters
Principal, East Riding College & Scarborough TEC, part of TEC Partnership
Start date: June 2022
Previous Job: Vice Principal, Riseholme College, part of Bishop Burton College
Interesting fact: Danny lives on a small-holding and has over 50 animals; including
alpaca, horses, turkeys, peacocks, dogs and cats, most of which are rescues
Tom Bewick
Visiting Professor of Skills and Workforce Policy, Staffordshire University
Start date: July 2022
Concurrent Job: Chief Executive, Federation of Awarding Bodies
Interesting fact: In his 20s, Tom was a tech house DJ called Van Alen, living in Ibiza and Cape Town
