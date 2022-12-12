MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 409

Helen Ketteringham
Executive Director for People, NCFE
Start date: November 2022
Previous job: Head of HR, North Yorkshire Council
Interesting fact: Helen has a broad HR and coaching career in retail, financial services, and local government. Her ongoing voluntary work in the education sector includes career mentoring for young people and helping to shape career strategies in local schools.
Rachel Curry
Principal and Deputy Chief Executive, The Manchester College and LTE Group
Start date: December 2022
Previous job: Deputy Principal & Estates Strategy Lead, The Manchester College
Interesting fact: When Rachel was growing up in Bridlington, she and her family used to look after a beach donkey called Starsky during the low season.
Trevor Hewlett
Head of Community Led Learning, WEA
Start date: November 2022
Previous job: Interim Leader, College of West Anglia
Interesting fact: In 2008 Trevor completed a trek in the Sahara Desert, which included a wild desert camp under the stars, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
