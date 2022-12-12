MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 409

Helen Ketteringham

Executive Director for People, NCFE

Start date: November 2022

Previous job: Head of HR, North Yorkshire Council

Interesting fact: Helen has a broad HR and coaching career in retail, financial services, and local government. Her ongoing voluntary work in the education sector includes career mentoring for young people and helping to shape career strategies in local schools.

Rachel Curry

Principal and Deputy Chief Executive, The Manchester College and LTE Group

Start date: December 2022

Previous job: Deputy Principal & Estates Strategy Lead, The Manchester College

Interesting fact: When Rachel was growing up in Bridlington, she and her family used to look after a beach donkey called Starsky during the low season.

Trevor Hewlett

Head of Community Led Learning, WEA

Start date: November 2022

Previous job: Interim Leader, College of West Anglia

Interesting fact: In 2008 Trevor completed a trek in the Sahara Desert, which included a wild desert camp under the stars, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.