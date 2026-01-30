Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

Marples handed bill for DfE’s legal costs

Million-pound sums highlight how legal action against government is out of reach for most training providers

Million-pound sums highlight how legal action against government is out of reach for most training providers

30 Jan 2026, 7:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ex-apprenticeships boss Peter Marples has been ordered to stump up most – but not all – of the Department for Education’s legal bill following the collapse of his £37 million High Court claim.

A sealed court order shows the High Court ruled Marples and his family of co-claimants must pay £1.05 million “on account of the defendant’s costs”, after the DfE achieved a “complete victory” by successfully defending the case in full.

FE Week understands that the claimants’ own legal costs topped £1 million.

The payment to the DfE does not cover the department’s total legal bill. The judge, Mr Justice Rajah, made clear the sum represented around 60 per cent of the department’s anticipated costs at an earlier stage of proceedings.

The DfE had argued its overall legal costs were significantly higher, with written submissions stating they hit “approximately £2.8 million”. But the judge declined to order a higher payment, noting there was “no costs schedule or evidence of that figure” and “no explanation as to why it is so greatly in excess of the costs anticipated”.

The combined costs highlight how legal action against the DfE is effectively out of reach for most training providers, given the financial risks involved.

‘A complete victory’

The ruling follows last year’s High Court judgment dismissing Marples’ claim in its entirety.

He had claimed negligence and misfeasance in public office, alleging the DfE’s then Skills Funding Agency acted with malice when refusing to sign off on a change of control that scuppered a planned sale of apprenticeship giant 3aaa to Trilantic Capital Partners in 2016.

As previously reported by FE Week, the court rejected allegations that the DfE had acted unlawfully or with bias, with the judge concluding there was “no grudge” against Marples and that the department had achieved a “complete victory”.

Judge finds no grudge as DfE defeats Marples’ £37m 3aaa claim

The trial took place over multiple weeks in June and July, with judgment handed down in October.

Marples had the option of applying for permission to appeal the decision but this was not taken up.

In the recent costs order, Mr Justice Rajah said the claim had failed on all substantive grounds and this justified applying the general rule that the losing party should pay the successful party’s costs.

He added that a “fundamental failure” of Marples’ legal team was their “failure to recognise that the defendant had a good defence to this claim”.

Marples and the DfE declined to comment.

Latest education roles from

Executive Principal

Executive Principal

Lift Rawlett

View job
Head Teacher

Head Teacher

Green Meadow Primary School

View job
Director of Admissions

Director of Admissions

Greene's College Oxford

View job
Assistant Principal Standards & Quality

Assistant Principal Standards & Quality

Halesowen College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Fragmentation in FE: tackling the problem of disjointed tech, with OneAdvanced Education

Further education has always been a place where people make complexity work through dedication and ingenuity. Colleges and apprenticeship...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Teaching leadership early: the missing piece in youth employability

Leaders in education and industry are ready to play their part in tackling the UK’s alarming levels of youth...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

DfE revises approach to Ofsted grades in apprenticeship accountability framework

Three ‘supplementary indicators’ have also been suspended, and the past planned end date measure has been refined

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships

Give manufacturers UK-wide flex on levy spending, MPs argue

The transport manufacturing sector is facing 50,000 vacancies

Josh Mellor

Apprenticeships

Disadvantaged apprentices more likely to drop out, researchers find

New study also warns of a ‘wage penalty’ associated with apprenticeship withdrawals

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships
Long read

Employer fears spread over apprenticeship ‘streamlining’

Ministers vow to work 'intensively with business on the right balance' as they stress that no decisions have been...

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *