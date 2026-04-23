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24 April 2026

Manufacturing has moved on, and so has our training

Our hands-on Bootcamps rooted in real industry demand are transforming confidence, capability and career outcomes in advanced manufacturing
Martin Jenkins Guest Contributor

Director of training, Textile Centre of Excellence

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The world of advanced manufacturing in the UK is evolving rapidly, and with it, curriculum must move fast to keep pace with the demands of a dynamic and increasingly technical industry. Too often, training feels disconnected from the realities of the workplace – delivering theory without context, and qualifications without confidence. When we launched our skills Bootcamps at the Textile Centre of Excellence, our goal was simple: to give learners real, hands-on experience that they could immediately apply, while helping businesses develop the skilled teams they need to thrive.

The programme was designed off the back of feedback taken directly from UK manufacturers, and we turned those insights into a first-class curriculum offer that reflects what the industry actually needs – not what it needed a decade ago.

Over the past two rounds of funding, part-supported by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and managed locally by Kirklees Council, the programme has helped over 120 learners gain practical skills across the textile sector. From sourcing raw wool through to production, quality control, and finishing, participants don’t just learn about the processes – they see and take part in them. There’s a noticeable difference in confidence and capability when someone can connect classroom knowledge to real-world work. That connection is where genuine learning happens.

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