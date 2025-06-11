The announcement on the future of level 7 apprenticeships has left many of us in the apprenticeship community disheartened. After years of effort to establish apprenticeships as a viable, equal alternative to traditional university routes, this decision feels like a significant step backward.

I speak from experience. At 23, I began my level 7 master’s apprenticeship just one month after completing my level 6 degree apprenticeship. That continuity was critical. It enabled me to deepen my knowledge, accelerate my development, and ultimately secure the role I’m proud to hold today. But under the new guidelines, future apprentices won’t have the same opportunity as only those aged 16-21 will be able to do a level 7 masters apprenticeship.

The restrictions now mean that unless a young person decides immediately after full-time education to pursue a level 7 apprenticeship and meets the stringent entry requirements set out by the universities, they’re effectively locked out. This assumes that every 18-year-old not only knows exactly what they want to do but is also in a position to meet graduate-level entry standards straight out of school. That’s unrealistic and unfair.

Yes, it’s positive that some can still begin a level 7 directly after school. The solicitor apprenticeship, for example, is one of the few still available for younger learners. And it plays a vital role in supporting social mobility. But these examples are rare. We should be expanding these opportunities, not narrowing them.

There is a solution. Skills England and policymakers must prioritise the introduction of integrated master’s degree apprenticeships, allowing learners to progress from Level 6 to level 7 within the same programme. These longer schemes, spanning potentially five or more years, may not be for everyone, but they offer a genuine, structured pathway for those who aspire to senior professional roles via the apprenticeship route.

The current policy also inadvertently punishes those who begin their apprenticeship journey after GCSEs. These learners typically progress through level 3 or 4 (2–3 years), then a level 6 (4–5 years) before being eligible for level 7, often at age 22 or older. Under the new age restrictions, they’ll miss out. How can we claim to support social mobility and lifelong learning when we block progression for those who have followed the apprenticeship route since age 16?

And what of those who discover their career path later in life? Or those who need more time to gain the experience and qualifications necessary to be accepted onto a master’s-level apprenticeship? These individuals, often from diverse and non-traditional backgrounds, are precisely the ones we should be supporting, not sidelining.

‘We’ve received a message that risks reinforcing outdated perceptions‘

I had hoped the government would offer a more inclusive funding approach, perhaps fully supporting those under 25, offering partial support for those 25–35 and scaling down from there. This kind of flexible model would encourage early uptake without shutting the door on adult learners or career changers.

Instead, what we’ve received is a message that risks reinforcing outdated perceptions: that apprenticeships are only for entry-level roles. And that university remains the only route to higher qualifications and professional status.

These new guidelines rely on employers having enough available funds to put employees through a part-time masters and be willing to support them working reduced hours to upskill, which many employers are unable to do.

We owe it to the next generation of apprentices to fight for better. Let’s not allow ambition to be capped by arbitrary age limits or funding structures. Let’s build an apprenticeship system that truly supports lifelong learning, real progression and equal opportunity at every stage of life.