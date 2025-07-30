Cancelled classes, delayed cohorts, and rising learner demand – the FE sector is at a tipping point. But instead of battling recruitment challenges, the answer could lie within

I’ve been delivering accounting skills for over 20 years, and while staffing challenges have always been present, the sector is approaching a crisis. Cancelled classes and delayed cohorts are unwelcome consequences of tutor shortages – and it’s not just affecting accounting.

The National Audit Office’s recent report shows that in 2022-23 there were 2,500 unfilled teaching posts in the FE sector, with forecasts estimating the need for an additional 8,400–12,400 FE teachers by 2028–29. Sadly, the government’s response feels insufficient, meaning that recruitment and retention is the number one concern among sector leaders, with 18 per cent identifying it as the most pressing future challenge.

As learner numbers continue to rise and private providers lure tutors with favourable pay and conditions, it’s time to consider a more organic, sustainable solution.

‘Grow Your Own’

Building your team of AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) tutors not only increases capacity for learner numbers, but also reduces pressure on other staff members, positively impacting attendance, morale and work-life-balance – something we can’t afford to ignore if colleges want to retain the brilliant tutors they already employ.

I’m a strong proponent of the ‘grow your own’ approach – because it works. It is the path I took when I was studying accountancy as a career changer over 20 years ago, and I’ve seen the benefits first-hand, both for accountants-turned-tutors and for the colleges who support them. With a shift in mindset and structured support, it can deliver real, long-term impact.

Being open to recruiting brand new teachers empowers your AAT tutors, allowing them to harness the potential they see in learners, colleagues or professional contacts, and train them in ways that compliment your college culture.

It also helps to avoid the uncertainty associated with hiring external candidates: will they be a good fit for your team; will they be disruptive? Then there are expensive agency fees, a lengthy hiring process and the need to re-advertise hard-to-fill roles. And let’s face it – AAT tutor roles sit firmly in that category.

Learners approaching the end of their studies are a great starting point for recruitment, but don’t discount those who are already established accountants – perhaps even currently working in your college’s own finance team. I know a number of fantastic tutors who have a foot in both camps, teaching alongside their ‘day job’ in industry. They relish the opportunity to inspire others and learners benefit from seeing their subject brought to life in an authentic way.

An AAT qualification doesn’t have to equate working in accountancy

Many AAT learners simply don’t consider teaching because their focus is firmly on becoming an accountant. But as tutors, we’re in the perfect position to plant the seed.

Mentioning teaching pathways during course inductions or classroom discussions can make all the difference. I look for learners who support others, making explanations or sharing their work experience, and encourage them to continue; it helps them learn as well as helping the student that they are supporting.

Presenting yourself as an attractive employer is key. Flexible hours, blended delivery and support with lesson preparation can all go a long way in helping potential teachers see this path as a viable, exciting next step.

There are few professions as deeply rewarding as teaching. I still get a buzz when I see a student embrace their potential. The sense of fulfilment, from helping someone transform their future, is what keeps me going. In my experience, learners are passionate about accounting and want to share their knowledge.

How to support interested learners

Reassure them that it’s not a complicated process. These days introductory teacher training courses are delivered online, so basic teaching skills can be obtained more flexibly.

Don’t underestimate the importance of support in the staffroom. Shadowing or guidance from established tutors in their team can provide valuable ‘on the ground’ insight to life in the classroom.

Ready to rekindle the joy of teaching?

I didn’t go into FE because it was easy. I went into it because it changes lives. And although it’s had its challenges, I’d do it again without a second thought.

By nurturing talent from within, we’re not just addressing a staffing crisis. We’re building a future-ready teaching workforce that knows our learners, understands their journey, and is already invested in their success.