AAT has been at the heart of apprenticeships since End-Point Assessments (EPAs) were introduced in 2017 and before that by way of using our qualifications as a core element. And as members of the Level 2-4 assistant accountant trailblazer group, we’ve been working closely with the government on the detail underpinning their reform. We take this role seriously, with a clear focus on delivering the best outcomes for apprentices and employers.

The government’s ambition to make apprenticeships simpler, more flexible and more cost-effective is absolutely right. It’s something we can all agree on. Through apprenticeships, we’ve been able to open-up careers for more people, which positively contributes to in addressing the skills shortages within the UK.

However, we’re at risk of turning the clock back on the progress made since the 2012 Richard Review. To deliver for learners, employers, and the economy, I’m urging policymakers to prioritise three principles: effective collaboration, maintaining standards and consistency, and protecting learner outcomes.

Effective collaboration

There’s growing concern across the sector about the lack of detail on how these reforms will play out in practice. Without this, we risk disrupting the apprenticeship journey and crucially undermine learner and employer confidence in a system we’ve been fighting so hard for, for the past decade.

To work, reforms require close partnership between the government, regulation, awarding organisations (AOs) such as AAT, and employers. What’s becoming clear as I speak to colleagues and partners, is that we’re not all speaking with one voice. We’ve seen already Ofqual’s consultation proposing that revised assessment plans should only be available for new starters. This is a misalignment with the messaging from the government that existing transitional rules will be applied. Mixed messages like these could lead to a disjointed landscape undermining progress, leading to confusion and uncertainty on the part of all awarding organisations, training providers and employers, who are ultimately the key driving forces working together to ensure the success of these reforms. The end result of this could be less potential apprentices on quality programmes.

Maintaining standards and consistency

Apprenticeships are now firmly and quite rightly taking their place at the table, alongside traditional routes like a university degree. This is because we’ve all worked so hard to ensure the apprenticeship assessment is rigorous, transparent and consistent – meaning students can be confident that their hard work will help open doors and be recognised because employers know and value exactly what they’re getting. The 2023 DfE survey found 80 per cent of employers view EPAs as essential for validating occupational competence.

With no clearly defined approach to how employers will verify behaviors and the removal of explicit references to apprenticeship behaviours within the new standards, we’re at risk of eroding the quality and objectivity that has made apprenticeships the success they are.

Protecting learner outcomes

Learners are and should remain at the heart of apprenticeships. Protecting learner outcomes means delivering reforms that are transparent and consistent, preparing apprentices for real-world challenges. But uncertainty around shifting standards is already causing anxiety, with some apprentices worried about delays to their qualifications or job prospects. Equally, employers will become unwilling to invest in a system they are unclear about.

The overall ambition being proposed is difficult to argue against. Collaboration between the government, awarding organisations and employers will be vital to delivering clear, timely guidance for a smooth transition and most importantly to retain confidence and value in apprenticeships and apprentices.

For apprenticeships to thrive, we must protect the quality and objectivity of assessments, retain employer trust and above all, we must protect learner outcomes.