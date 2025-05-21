Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
21 May 2025, 16:17

A north east independent provider that “continued to expand” its provision without addressing “fundamentally weak” teaching has been handed Ofsted’s lowest possible grade.

Northern Regeneration CIC, which specialises in construction and electrical installation apprenticeships, was found to have unqualified tutors, high numbers of apprentices dropping out, and poor curriculum planning.

The Scarborough-headquartered ITP was rated ‘requires improvement’ at its 2022 inspection but a critical report published today rated the provider ‘inadequate’ overall and in three out of five areas.

Northern Regeneration CIC had 139 apprentices enrolled during its March 11 to 14 inspection visit. Around two-thirds were aged 16 to 18 and almost all of the cohort were men.

The ITP in the last year has also started offering skills bootcamps in construction subjects but had no enrolments at the time of inspection.

Today’s report slammed leaders for being too slow to act on the areas for improvement from its last inspection.

Inspectors highlighted leaders’ “poor” oversight of training and their lack of recognition of “fundamentally weak” teaching.

“Although the quality of teaching is poor, leaders have continued to expand their provision,” the report said.

Principal and CEO Graham Ratcliffe said that he “respectfully” does not agree with the overall outcome.

We accept some of the findings, and we are already enacting improvements. However, we must respectfully express that we do not agree with the overall outcome,” he said.

“We honour the role Ofsted plays in upholding standards. It is a necessary authority in the pursuit of educational excellence. Yet we also say this, measured but firm: we believe the conclusions reached do not reflect the quality, integrity, or outcomes of the provision we deliver daily and when Ofsted returns in the autumn, we shall endeavour to prove just that.”

Ofsted inspectors said the work given to learners was not set at the appropriate level for the apprenticeship standard.

For example, level 2 site carpentry and level 2 bricklaying apprentices complete theoretical work at entry level 3 and level 1 as their main curriculum content. But level 3 electrical installation apprentices were learning the work at the expected standard.

The trainers at Northern Regeneration CIC were found to have good vocational knowledge but inspectors said there was a “longstanding” need to get teachers to complete their assessor and teacher training qualifications.

Tutors were found not to mark apprentices’ work or evaluate what needs to be revisited or reinforced.

Apprentices’ progress in functional skills qualifications was positive, Ofsted found. The report said a high proportion of learners pass on their first attempt, but that trainers do not correct poor spelling or grammatical errors.

While the report noted that apprentices had positive attitudes towards their studies and good behaviour, it also found in a few instances that level 2 joiners use inappropriate language in class and trainers did not challenge it “well enough”.

Inspectors were not impressed with staff at the ITP for being “too willing” to allow apprentices to stay at work than attend lessons.

The report said that too few apprentices attend off-the-job training sessions and staff do “too little” to help learners with what they’ve missed.

Additionally, not enough apprentices finish their training, and those currently enrolled are already “beyond” their expected completion date.

Inspectors were concerned that employers were not committed to the apprenticeship programme and that apprentices leave early to earn additional income as “unskilled, but better paid, workers”.

The non-executive directors, who act as the providers governors, were found to be weak in holding the leaders to account as they rely too much on what senior leaders tell them and therefore consider the quality of training to be “much better than it is”.

Ratcliffe said: “We shall continue to support learners not merely to pass qualifications, but to build careers. We shall continue to back local tradespeople who wish to pass on their craft and we shall continue to push boundaries where others accept limits.”

Private providers judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted are usually sanctioned by the Department for Education, which can include contract termination.

