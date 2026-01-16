Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Ofsted

Inspections: What we now know following Ofsted’s first visits

Be guided by the toolkit, get ready for scrutiny of inclusion, safeguarding and careers, and showcase strong governance

Be guided by the toolkit, get ready for scrutiny of inclusion, safeguarding and careers, and showcase strong governance

Kerry Boffey

Chief executive, Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

16 Jan 2026, 6:46

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The first results are out – and the outcomes of Ofsted’s inspections under the new education inspection framework look encouraging.

After last year’s extensive consultations, there’s an argument that all’s well that ends well. But employers and providers need to be confident that inspections will still be conducted fairly throughout 2026 and beyond.

The Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN) has supported providers scrutinised under the new regime, although not enough yet to flag up definitively what our members believe is good or bad about the experience. However, we can offer pointers for those preparing for inspection in the coming months.

A key observation is inspectors are closely following the toolkit when making visits, even using it as a checklist, so providers should use the document as the template for preparation.

But following this simple recommendation won’t on its own guarantee a positive outcome. As FIN called out last year, the toolkit contains some frustrating ambiguities: What is meant by “typically”, and how often is “regularly” – every month or every six months?

Providers, and hopefully inspectors, should apply common sense in interpreting what is required to secure an expected or strong standard.

“Embedded” and “transformational” practice were seen in recent inspections as evidence of being strong across the board. At this stage though, it is not clear whether being consistently strong with no improvements required merits the awarding of “exceptional”. It will be interesting to see how many independent training providers achieve the highest standard compared with, say, sixth-form colleges.

Providers must be ready to showcase evidence and push for the award of a strong standard if they feel it’s deserved. Our members report that to meet an expected standard, perhaps even more evidence is required than under previous frameworks.

In terms of process, not every lead inspector wants to watch a presentation from the nominee at the start of a visit. Providers may instead be given a template to follow by Ofsted as an opening brief.

As expected, inclusion is a major feature of the new framework, whether it’s part of a monitoring visit or a full inspection. Providers should know the barriers to be overcome by every learner and be prepared to present evidence on how overcoming them is being achieved, and the distance travelled.

Furthermore, the provider should proactively identify the barriers rather than waiting for the learner to declare any. Again, in this respect, Ofsted is referring to all learners, not just the ones with special or additional needs.

Safeguarding is another area for particular focus. Inspectors will expect leaders to have undergone safeguarding training. One inspector wanted to see the name and phone number of the provider’s safeguarding officer in the safeguarding policy document, even though names can often change.

In a visit before Christmas, a nominee felt that repeated questions from the inspectors on inclusion and safeguarding were a means of establishing whether a strong standard had been achieved.

FIN keeps emphasising to members of all provider types, including employer providers, the importance of maintaining strong governance, and the recent inspections have underlined this requirement. With our support, members are preparing presentations to inspectors on this.

One aspect that hasn’t changed is Ofsted wishing to see evidence of good careers guidance. It’s advisable for each provider to have a strategy document for CIAG and to show it to the inspection team. Inspectors are less likely to dig further if the approach seems sound.

During the consultation period last year, we wanted Ofsted to recognise it must understand the context in which each individual provider operates. The early inspections indicate that providers should ensure the Ofsted teams are on top of this because our members feel they aren’t. For example, do inspectors appreciate that where apprenticeship standards incorporate a professional qualification, apprentices might not be interested in completing the programme once the qualification has been achieved?

It’s too early to confirm that FIN was justifiably concerned about whether inspectors would be consistent in their judgements under the scorecard system. But based on recent inspections, we hope to see much greater recognition of individual leaners’ distance travelled than inspectors’ reliance on achievement data.

Latest education roles from

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Cheviot Learning Trust

View job
Head of Finance

Head of Finance

Education for Industry

View job
Chief Financial Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Education for Industry

View job
CEO/Principal

CEO/Principal

Coleg Sir Gâr & Coleg Ceredigion

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Teaching leadership early: the missing piece in youth employability

Leaders in education and industry are ready to play their part in tackling the UK’s alarming levels of youth...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted
Exclusive

HGV trainer’s route to an ‘exceptional’ grade

First provider to get top grade under new Ofsted framework says inspections are tougher, fairer and more human

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Deputy FE commissioner joins Ofsted board

Frances Wadsworth among five new appointments to governing board of the inspectorate

FE Week Reporter

Ofsted

First batch of new-style Ofsted report cards released

Just one FE provider achieves rare ‘exceptional’ grade and no colleges involved in early inspections

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Ofsted enacts ‘contingency plan’ as inspection notes software glitches again

Inspectors adjusting to new framework will have to follow 'alternative processes' when inspections resume in January

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *