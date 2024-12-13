‘Inadequate’ for double RI apprenticeships trainer

Ensis Solutions downgraded by Ofsted after finding one third of apprentices should have finished their course

An apprenticeship provider has been downgraded to ‘inadequate’ after leaders were “too slow” to improve long-standing teaching failures.

Ensis Solutions received Ofsted’s lowest possible judgment this week after it found tutors relied on apprentices “teaching themselves” and almost a third of its learners should have already finished their courses.

When inspected in late October, the private provider, in Leigh, Gtr Manchester, had 164 learners on level 2 to 5 apprenticeships, mostly in the health and social care sectors. A further 80 had paused their learning and Ensis staff could not say how many intended to return, though many apprentices subsequently told Ofsted they had quit.

Ensis was rated ‘inadequate’ for its quality of education, leadership and management and apprenticeships, while behaviour and attitudes and personal development were deemed ‘requires improvement’.

The firm previously had a grade three rating from two consecutive inspections in 2019 and 2022.

The report said of Ensis: “They do not identify accurately the reasons for apprentices leaving their apprenticeships early, nor do they put in place appropriate actions to stem the decline in quality of the apprenticeship provision.”

The watchdog also condemned leaders for presiding over “a continued decline in the quality of education” which included relying on apprentices “teaching themselves” for most of their programme.

“Leaders have been too slow to rectify the areas for improvement from the previous two inspections, when inspectors judged the provision to require improvement,” Ofsted said. “Leaders’ self-assessment of the provision is too positive.”

Inspectors said too many apprentices had fallen behind in their training and Ensis failed to provide the support needed to help them catch up swiftly. As a result, too few apprentices achieved their qualifications.

While employers were invested in helping apprentices gain knowledge and skills, “skills coaches do not plan opportunities for apprentices to link theory to their workplace practice, or to further practise their skills,” inspectors found.

Ensis Solutions created masterclasses in equality and diversity, safeguarding, and restrictive practices, but inspectors criticised leaders for not imposing expectations for apprentices to attend.

“Leaders do not monitor apprentices’ attendance at these sessions or whether they have watched the online webinars,” the report said. “Therefore, leaders cannot assure themselves that apprentices have gained these skills.”

The report also found “ineffective” governors did not sufficiently challenge leaders to swiftly improve the quality of education or increase the proportion of apprentices who successfully complete their apprenticeship.

The report did highlight the positive and professional attitudes of apprentices, who gain confidence and new skills to be proficient in the workplace.

The Department for Education typically terminates apprenticeship contracts with private training providers that are judged ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

Ensis Solutions did not respond to requests for comment.