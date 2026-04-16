I passed my exam, but the SEND system in FE failed me

I got an A in my English Language GCSE. But my scribe couldn’t identify a comma. I spent part of that exam teaching her where full stops go and when to use a capital letter – directing her like a human keyboard while simultaneously constructing the letter format I’d committed to memory. The A tells you I passed. It doesn’t tell you what it cost, or what it would have looked like if the provision had actually worked. SEND support in British schools and colleges is measured by whether it exists. Nobody measures whether it functions. Those are not the same thing.



I was lucky. English came easily enough that I could manage the provision and the exam simultaneously. But sit a student in that same chair for whom English doesn’t come easily – whose barrier is cognitive as well as physical – and the failure compounds at every level. The scribe who can’t punctuate isn’t just unhelpful on exam day. She was never going to help that student learn the material in the first place.



There is a detail that makes this worse. The learning support assistant present in your lessons, however limited, at least knows you. She knows your pace, shorthand, the way you signal what you need. The scribe assigned to your exam is a stranger. You spend the opening minutes of a timed, high stakes assessment building a working relationship that should have taken months. The system treats the scribe as interchangeable – a procedural requirement, a body in a chair. But the scribe is an interface between your thinking and the page. In an English exam, a miscalibrated interface costs you marks. In a maths exam, where you’re trying to direct someone to draw a shape you can see spatially in your head, it can cost you the exam.



This is where STEM becomes the proof case that English obscures. I’ve sat my functional skills maths level 2 twice. I missed the pass mark by two marks on the first sitting and four on the second. Not because I cannot reason mathematically. I can work through geometry, probability, statistics and compound shapes without a single barrier to my thinking. The barrier is in the translation. The proportion of STEM that cannot be adequately expressed through keyboard typing is vast. Fractions must be stacked. Diagrams must be drawn. Tables must show spatial relationships. Geometric shapes must be sketched. A keyboard renders all this either impossible or so cumbersome that the cognitive load of managing the interface consumes the attention that should be on the problem. The exam does not measure what I know. It measures how well I can work around a tool that was never designed for how mathematical thinking actually happens.



The technology to address this has existed for years. EquatiO, a tool that allows students to write mathematics digitally, naturally, without a keyboard, was available throughout my education, but I only found out it existed at 27. Nobody in my school, support team, or my assessment centre mentioned it, because the system has no mechanism for matching specific tools to specific barriers. It has mechanisms for providing generic support and ticking procedural boxes. Those are not the same thing.



I’m not writing this from resentment. I got through. But I think about the student for whom English didn’t come easily, who needed the provision to actually work at both the learning and the assessment stage, and found it failing at both. I think about what it would have meant to encounter the right tool at age 15, properly embedded, with someone who understood why it worked for my specific barrier rather than just handing it over and hoping. I would have passed maths, but more than that, I would have developed a cognitive richness that I’m only now beginning to build. The ability to read the numerical architecture of the world clearly. Financial competence. STEM confidence. A whole dimension of how a person navigates life, withheld not by malice but by a system that never learned to ask the right question.



The right question is not: does this student have support? It is: does this student have the specific tool that addresses the specific barrier between their thinking and the page? Until SEND provision learns to ask that question, and answer it individually, not procedurally, it will keep producing students who got through despite the system rather than because of it.