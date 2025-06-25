With the rise of right-wing politics and media, young people are facing big challenges – whether it’s misinformation, inequality or the pressures of social media. As educators, we have a responsibility to ensure that our students and staff feel supported, valued, and prepared for the world ahead.

I recently had the privilege of attending an important discussion in parliament, hosted by MP Dawn Butler and anti-discrimination lawyer Lawrence Davies. We spoke about the impact of race, education and social media on young people today, and how colleges can take meaningful action.

Leaders from BMet College, Suffolk One, University College Birmingham and the Association of Colleges’ director for diversity Jeff Greenidge were in the room. It was an inspiring conversation that reinforced the importance of equity in FE.

So, how can we as educators and leaders support our students and staff during these difficult times? Here are a few key things we can all do:

Make EDI training a priority

EDI (equity, diversity and inclusion)training isn’t just a tick-box exercise – it’s essential. Training should go beyond the basics, helping staff create truly inclusive learning environments where every student feels safe and heard.

Use media to spark conversations

TV and social media play a huge role in shaping young people’s views. Netflix shows like [ITALS] Adolescence have highlighted important conversations around gender, class and the impact of social media.

These are real issues that young people face every day. Instead of ignoring these influences, we should be using them as learning tools. Colleges can create workshops and discussions around these topics, helping students critically engage with what they’re watching and how it relates to their own experiences.

Create safe spaces for honest dialogue

Whether it’s race, identity or mental health, having dedicated forums or student groups can make a difference. When colleges provide these spaces they show a commitment to listening, learning and taking action.

I’ve witnessed and supported staff at colleges such as West Suffolk creating their own EDI TV shows and podcasts. Inspire Education has started an [ITALS] It’s Not Banter campaign developed by EDI lead Charlotte Akester. Part of this journey is working with our communities, as Inspire has done.

We don’t have to do this alone; closely collaborating with community leaders is key. Colleges should be building partnerships with local organisations, advocacy groups and experts offering support and resources. The more we connect with our communities, the stronger our support systems become.

Ensure staff are trauma-informed

Many students come to college carrying personal struggles – whether that’s discrimination, family pressures or mental health challenges. Having trauma-informed staff means we can support students in a way that acknowledges their lived experiences. This isn’t about having all the answers, but creating an environment where students feel supported.

Use data to drive change

Data is one of the most powerful tools we have. When used correctly, it can highlight gaps, track progress and help us make informed decisions.

Colleges should be looking at student outcomes, retention rates and staff diversity data to ensure they’re meeting the needs of all students.

But data should be used to create positive change, not just a report that sits on a shelf.

Help students become global citizens

The world is changing fast. Colleges should be preparing young people for diverse workplaces by teaching global awareness, cultural competency and inclusive leadership.

This isn’t just about getting them ready for jobs – it’s about helping them become thoughtful, engaged citizens. Turing scheme trips abroad are a great starting point.

Moving forward together

FE needs to create places of hope, empowerment and action. My goal is to support colleges in embedding inclusive practices, fostering safe and welcoming environments, and making a real difference in the lives of students.

The road ahead isn’t always easy, but by working together we can ensure that every student – regardless of background – has the opportunity to succeed.