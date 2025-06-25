Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
EDI

How FE can be a force for hope in an increasingly polarised world

Teachers should acknowledge the influences students face and provide safe spaces for dialogue

Teachers should acknowledge the influences students face and provide safe spaces for dialogue

Ellisha Soanes

EDI specialist, Aspire Black Suffolk

25 Jun 2025, 5:55

facebook linkedin
See discussion

With the rise of right-wing politics and media, young people are facing big challenges – whether it’s misinformation, inequality or the pressures of social media. As educators, we have a responsibility to ensure that our students and staff feel supported, valued, and prepared for the world ahead.

I recently had the privilege of attending an important discussion in parliament, hosted by MP Dawn Butler and anti-discrimination lawyer Lawrence Davies. We spoke about the impact of race, education and social media on young people today, and how colleges can take meaningful action.

Leaders from BMet College, Suffolk One, University College Birmingham and the Association of Colleges’ director for diversity Jeff Greenidge were in the room. It was an inspiring conversation that reinforced the importance of equity in FE.

So, how can we as educators and leaders support our students and staff during these difficult times? Here are a few key things we can all do:

Make EDI training a priority

EDI (equity, diversity and inclusion)training isn’t just a tick-box exercise – it’s essential. Training should go beyond the basics, helping staff create truly inclusive learning environments where every student feels safe and heard.

Use media to spark conversations

TV and social media play a huge role in shaping young people’s views. Netflix shows like [ITALS] Adolescence have highlighted important conversations around gender, class and the impact of social media.

These are real issues that young people face every day. Instead of ignoring these influences, we should be using them as learning tools. Colleges can create workshops and discussions around these topics, helping students critically engage with what they’re watching and how it relates to their own experiences.

Create safe spaces for honest dialogue

Whether it’s race, identity or mental health, having dedicated forums or student groups can make a difference. When colleges provide these spaces they show a commitment to listening, learning and taking action.
I’ve witnessed and supported staff at colleges such as West Suffolk creating their own EDI TV shows and podcasts. Inspire Education has started an [ITALS] It’s Not Banter campaign developed by EDI lead Charlotte Akester. Part of this journey is working with our communities, as Inspire has done.

We don’t have to do this alone; closely collaborating with community leaders is key. Colleges should be building partnerships with local organisations, advocacy groups and experts offering support and resources. The more we connect with our communities, the stronger our support systems become.

Ensure staff are trauma-informed

Many students come to college carrying personal struggles – whether that’s discrimination, family pressures or mental health challenges. Having trauma-informed staff means we can support students in a way that acknowledges their lived experiences. This isn’t about having all the answers, but creating an environment where students feel supported.

Use data to drive change

Data is one of the most powerful tools we have. When used correctly, it can highlight gaps, track progress and help us make informed decisions.

Colleges should be looking at student outcomes, retention rates and staff diversity data to ensure they’re meeting the needs of all students.

But data should be used to create positive change, not just a report that sits on a shelf.

Help students become global citizens

The world is changing fast. Colleges should be preparing young people for diverse workplaces by teaching global awareness, cultural competency and inclusive leadership.

This isn’t just about getting them ready for jobs – it’s about helping them become thoughtful, engaged citizens. Turing scheme trips abroad are a great starting point.

Moving forward together

FE needs to create places of hope, empowerment and action. My goal is to support colleges in embedding inclusive practices, fostering safe and welcoming environments, and making a real difference in the lives of students.

The road ahead isn’t always easy, but by working together we can ensure that every student – regardless of background – has the opportunity to succeed.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

EDI, Long read, Politics

Is FE really meeting its goals when it comes to diversity?

In the wake of the shocking murder of George Floyd by a police officer on the streets of Minneapolis...

Jessica Hill

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *