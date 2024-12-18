Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

'Herculean team effort' lands top Ofsted marks for Suffolk college

Inspectors praise social mobility focus in grade 1 report

18 Dec 2024, 8:52

More from this author

A college in Suffolk that has a “strong vision to promote social mobility” has been judged ‘outstanding’ across the board.

Ofsted gave top marks to West Suffolk College in a report published today, praising leaders for “actively seek[ing] to work with the most disadvantaged individuals and groups to ensure nobody is left behind”.

The Bury St Edmunds-based college, which serves over 8,000 students, was praised for “transforming” the lives of “very many adults”. Inspectors said: “Not only do most of them achieve their qualifications, but they also develop their personal and social skills rapidly and securely.”

Students with high needs also “lead their lives with far greater independence and gain valuable new skills which support them into employment or further education and training”.

Nikos Savvas, CEO of Eastern Education Group, which West Suffolk College is part of, said: “I am so glad that Ofsted has recognised what I see every day. An amazing, talented, hardworking, selfless, and dedicated group of professionals, who transform our students’ lives for the better, day in day out.  

“Ofsted commented that in every conversation, every classroom, and every interaction they had, they saw leaders ambitious for their students, their college, and their community.”

Today’s report is an upgrade from the ‘good’ judgment the college last achieved in 2016.

Inspectors found the college makes a “strong” contribution to meeting skills needs, with leaders “carefully aligning” their priorities with those of the areas local skills improvement plan (LSIP).

Many students and apprentices join the college with “low aspirations, negative experiences of education and often highly challenging personal backgrounds”. Ofsted said they make “exceptional progress” in developing resilience, positive behaviours and confidence. 

As a result of their time at college, they become “highly ambitious and positive about their next steps and aspire to be the best they can be”.

The report further praised the college, which has several sites across East Anglia, for providing “state-of-the-art, industry-standard resources”, enabling students to “develop the skills they need to be highly confident and successful in the professional setting”.

SEND students feel “valued and respected” and achieve “even better than their peers”, according to report, with performing arts students with high needs, for example, receiving unconditional offers to study at highly prestigious drama institutions.

Governors were also commended for having a “broad and relevant skill set” that they use to support leaders “very effectively”. 

Savvas said the feat marks a unique treble achievement the Eastern Education Group, which operates two other ‘outstanding’ colleges in the region: One Sixth Form College and Abbeygate Sixth Form College.

“We believe that we are the only college group in the country to have undergone three inspections across three different locations in just under three years — and achieved three outstanding results.  It is a credit to everyone who works for Eastern Education Group,” he said.

Chair of governors, Elton D’Souza, said: “This fantastic result is the culmination of a herculean team effort by students, staff, and our partners working together.”

Your thoughts

