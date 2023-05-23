Greater Manchester to host WorldSkills UK finals this autumn

In total, 53 finals will be held across the area in November

Colleges, training providers and universities across Greater Manchester will part host the WorldSkills UK national finals this November.

Manchester College, Oldham College, Tameside College, Trafford College and Wigan and Leigh College have been chosen to host 40 finals between them.

Mantra, a local training provider which specialises in logistics and automotive training, will host five finals, while Rochdale Training and Japanese robotics company FANUC will host one apiece.

Two finals will take place at the University of Manchester, while four will be at the University of Salford.

The finals will begin on November 14, and will culminate three days later in an awards ceremony at Bridgewater Hall.

The finals will see the UK’s most skilled apprentices and students compete across professions (see list below) including automotive technology, aircraft maintenance and health and social care.

WorldSkills UK interim chief executive Ben Blackledge said: “As well as boosting young people’s personal skills and developing the skills that employers and the economy needs, events like the WorldSkills UK National Finals shine a light on the vital importance of high-quality skills to the UK and the vast talent and potential we have in the next generation.”

Anna Dawe, chair of GMColleges and principal of Wigan and Leigh College said she was “delighted” the finals are coming to Manchester.

“WorldSkills UK is a showcase of the very best technical skills so it is a cause for celebration that it is to be held in a city-region that is creating the first integrated technical education system,” she added.

“Our university and independent training provider partners are also hosting finals and together we hope to make this a competition to remember for young people and apprentices.”

The finals come at the tailend of a seven-month process including regional competition heats and intensive training.