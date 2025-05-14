Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Funding cuts mean the immigration plan won’t add up

With funding slashed and demand rising, the ESOL and wider adult education sector is being set up to fail just when the government needs it most

Caroline McDonald

Chief executive, Holex

14 May 2025, 10:09

The government’s new immigration white paper, Restoring Control over the Immigration System, marks a significant shift in how the country plans to manage migration and workforce development. But for those of us in adult education, it’s more than just a policy document—it’s a moment of reflection and responsibility.

The white paper outlines a clear direction: reduce reliance on overseas labour and build a stronger, more self-sufficient domestic workforce. That means raising the bar for skilled worker visas and removing salary discounts for shortage occupations. In short, employers will need to look closer to home to fill vacancies. But this change is shortsighted with no clear plan on how the skilled migrant labour will be replaced with settled communities.  And the mandate to have advanced English skills is laughable given that 1 in 5 adults in this country have literacy levels below a 11 year old.

This is where adult education steps in.

As the government tightens immigration routes, the demand for local skills training will rise—and adult learning providers are perfectly placed to meet that need. Whether it’s retraining adults for careers in health and social care, upskilling workers for green jobs or supporting digital inclusion, our sector is ready to deliver. We are well placed to achieve this, but also ensure the communities in most need of opportunities and careers currently out of scope.

But here’s the catch: we’re being asked to do more with less.

Recent cuts to the adult skills fund (ASF) have hit the sector hard -both in the short and long term. Many providers are now facing difficult decisions about which courses they can continue to offer. It is a frustrating contradiction. On the one hand, we’re being told we’re essential to the UK’s economic future; on the other, we’re being asked to deliver that future with shrinking resources.

And while the white paper focuses on reducing migration, we must not lose sight of the learners already here—many of whom are migrants themselves. Migrant learners are a vital part of our communities and our classrooms. They bring skills, resilience and a desire to contribute. Adult education plays a crucial role in helping them integrate, improve their English, gain qualifications and access employment. As policies shift, we must ensure that support for these learners is not diminished, and that they continue to feel welcomed, valued and empowered.

The introduction of a new labour market evidence group, which the white paper says will make “informed decisions about the state of the labour market and the role that different policies should play, rather than always relying on migration”, could be a step in the right direction. But that is only if it leads to better alignment between policy, funding, and the realities on the ground. It must also include voices from the adult learning sector and reflect the diversity of learners we serve.

For Holex and the wider adult education community, this is a moment to speak up. We need to make the case—loudly and clearly—that adult education isn’t just a tool for economic growth. It’s a foundation for inclusion, opportunity, and social cohesion. If the government is serious about reducing immigration and boosting productivity, it must invest in the people and providers who can make that happen.

