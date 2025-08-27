Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

From playtime to party time: Nursery revels in ‘milestone’ Ofsted result

'Outstanding' judgments dished out across the board at Seymour House

'Outstanding' judgments dished out across the board at Seymour House

27 Aug 2025, 13:10

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

An Essex-based nursery group is celebrating a perfect sweep of Ofsted judgments.

Seymour House’s apprenticeship academy received ‘outstanding’ grades across the board in a report published today following its first full inspection.

The employer began directly training its own staff in February 2023. It had 47 apprentices on the level 3 early years educators standard working across 10 nurseries in Essex and one in Hertfordshire at the time of Ofsted’s visit in July.

Inspectors lauded the “highly positive attitudes” of apprentices who “take pride in their work”, show “exemplary” personal and professional behaviour and have high attendance to teaching sessions.

Apprentices also “quickly become important members of their workplace teams” and develop “valuable knowledge and skills and strategies to help them work inclusively with children and families in their settings”.

Seymour House’s leaders were praised for having “high expectations” and “ambitions” for apprentices. Bosses ensure that their apprentices are “nurtured and receive a high-quality training experience that is designed around the needs of their specific early years settings”.

This is reflected in “high” achievement rates.

Emma Price, head of apprenticeships at Seymour House, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to achieve outstanding across the board in our first Ofsted inspection. 

“Our apprentices work incredibly hard and are truly passionate about giving children the best start in life. This result reflects their dedication, as well as the wonderful support provided by our tutors, assessors and nursery teams.”

Ofsted praised Seymour’s “wide range” of enrichment opportunities, which apprentices “relish”, such as exploring healthy eating with specialist caterers, visiting forest school settings and supporting local charities.

Leaders were lauded for ensuring that staff are “knowledgeable and experienced”, while expert tutors use a “wide range of teaching strategies very effectively to make lessons interesting and informative”.

The strategic board also have an “excellent understanding of the strengths and areas for improvement of the provider” and give “effective challenge” to leaders.

A Seymour House spokesperson said this was a “milestone” moment for the nursery. Price added: “We’re proud to offer a programme that inspires and develops aspiring early years educators, and we’re delighted that Ofsted has recognised the positive impact this is having.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Colleges, Ofsted

College-run ITP awarded its own ‘outstanding’ 

The feat means all parts of a West Mids college group now hold Ofsted’s top grade

Billy Camden

Ofsted, Training Providers
Exclusive

Training provider to close after 40 years following damning Ofsted report

Managing director blasts ‘unfair’ inspection which found ‘ineffective’ safeguarding

Josh Mellor

Ofsted

Child’s play: Early years apprenticeship provider gets top Ofsted marks

Daycare training provider rewarded for high level of distinctions for apprentices

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Ofsted sounds siren over ambulance provider’s apprenticeships

Apprentices aren’t supported with learning after their initial training, inspectors find at north east firm

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *