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17 April 2026

For the first time in forever – fund SEND properly in colleges

High needs funding has stayed ‘Frozen’ since the movie came out, but students’ needs have changed
Sharon Ryan Guest Contributor

Assistant principal (students), Bradford College

4 min read
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At Bradford College, 93 per cent of our students come from areas ranked in the two most deprived bands in England according to the Index of Multiple Deprivation, the poorest 40 per cent of communities in the country.

One in five tells us they have a disability. Many more have needs that haven’t been formally diagnosed. We also teach unaccompanied asylum-seeking young people who are learning English while trying to build a life in a new country.

When SEND is discussed nationally, those realities rarely make it into the room. In colleges serving communities like ours, they shape everything.

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