Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Apprenticeships

First reformed apprenticeship plans released amid pilot delays

New plans 'clearly challenged' Skills England, says awarding boss

New plans 'clearly challenged' Skills England, says awarding boss

29 Oct 2025, 17:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The first three apprenticeship assessment plans under Skills England’s controversial reform programme have been published, but the pilot continues to face delays and unease from employers.

New-style apprenticeship assessment plans (AAPs) for the level 3 assistant accountant, data technician and early years educator standards were published by Skills England last night as “illustrative examples”. 

No implementation date was published, and revised AAPs for the remaining two standards in the reform pilot, carpentry and joinery and adult care worker, have been held up amid concerns from employers in those sectors, as reported by FE Week on Friday. 

A Skills England spokesperson told FE Week they have now paused a pilot that was testing the changes to the carpentry and joinery apprenticeship “subject to further consultation”.

Reformed AAPs can allow training providers to take on a greater share of assessment during the course of the apprenticeship, rather than waiting for an end-point assessment. 

The new assistant accountant AAP confirms that completion of the AAT advanced diploma will replace the end-point assessment entirely. The early years plan requires at least one observed assessment in the workplace, but replaces the previous three-tier grading system with a two-tier ‘pass’ or ‘distinction’.

Rob Nitsch, chief executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies, said the first batch of plans had “clearly challenged” Skills England.

‘We await the accompanying documents that will provide more details on the formulation of apprenticeship assessment plans going forward, but it is evident that the development of the first five plans has challenged Skills England.  

“This points to the importance of engaging stakeholders, including awarding organisations and employers, in the formative stages of change programmes that impact complex systems such as the apprenticeships.  

“Beyond reviewing the plans themselves and how we can speed up progress, there are clearly lessons for the technical qualifications change programme announced in the post-16 white paper and the intersection of both programmes.’

Employers have also expressed concerns that a sampling approach to assessment could lead to a “race to the bottom” on standards,  and removing the requirement for independent assessors could weaken confidence among employers.

Rachel Staples, product director (awarding organisation) at AAT said: ‘We support the government’s aim to simplify the current system, but any reforms must keep assessment rigorous, consistent and closely tied to industry needs.

“Removing the independent assessment of behaviours and in some cases relying solely on a mandated qualification limits learners’ ability to show they are work ready. This is the very quality that makes apprenticeships such a strong alternative to traditional academic routes. 

“Without robust assessment, apprenticeships’ hard-won credibility and parity of esteem could be eroded. Combined with a lack of alignment between government policy and regulation, these changes risk seriously weakening employer confidence. 

“That’s why we’re urging government to work with industry to ensure reforms strengthen, not weaken, the value of apprenticeships for learners and employers alike.’’

Latest education roles from

Executive Director of Finance – Moulton College

Executive Director of Finance – Moulton College

FEA

View job
Director of Governance – HRUC

Director of Governance – HRUC

FEA

View job
Principal and CEO

Principal and CEO

Hills Road Sixth Form College

View job
Senior Quality Officer

Senior Quality Officer

University of Lancashire

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Is Flowing, Demand Is Rising — It’s Time for FE to Deliver on Green Skills

As the UK races toward net zero, the government says it wants to back 2 million green jobs by...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Helping every learner use AI responsibly

AI didn’t wait to be invited into the classroom. It burst in mid-lesson. Across UK colleges, learners are already...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Supporting the UK’s Transport Decarbonisation Plan Through Skills

The UK Government’s Decarbonising Transport: A Better, Greener Britain strategy sets a legally binding path towards a net-zero transport...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Project power: ASDAN expands its qualifications portfolio

From 2026, ASDAN’s planned Foundation and Higher Project Qualifications will sit alongside its Extended Project Qualification[CM1] , creating a complete...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

‘One bad employer’ blamed for provider’s ‘inadequate’ Ofsted result

Inspectors found few apprentices released from work for off-the-job training

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships

Unqualified apprentices could pass under assessment reforms, employers warn

Skills England pauses pilot of changes after construction leaders claim 'sampling' plans will lead to a 'race to the...

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships
Exclusive

Civil service misses own apprenticeships goal

New FOI data also shows government failed to hire enough apprentices from disadvantaged backgrounds

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships
Exclusive

Revealed: DfE’s special payments to providers after funding blunder

Wheels in motion for convoy of claims after unprecedented payouts

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

One comment