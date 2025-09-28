Qualifications open doors, but it’s relationships that keep them open. Without structured support for social and emotional skills, too many learners are left behind

When discussing education reform, the main focus is generally on exam changes, funding battles or Ofsted results. But an often-overlooked challenge which can impact learners’ wellbeing is how to connect with others.

As someone who has taught and been a leader in further and higher education, I’ve seen first-hand how many young learners, particularly those who are neurodiverse or from disadvantaged backgrounds, struggle to develop and maintain relationships – not just romantic ones, but friendships, workplace bonds and networks that will impact and shape their future opportunities. This is rarely taught in a structured way.

Growing up, I often felt misunderstood and struggled to connect socially with my peers. These challenges shaped my drive to ensure that learners don’t face the same isolation I did.

This is why I have developed what I call the BRIDGE model. It is a framework to help learners build the social, emotional and relational skills they need to thrive, both within and beyond the classroom.

Why this matters now

There are a vast number of learners who leave college with good qualifications but have limited confidence when navigating relationships. Employers talk about “soft skills” as though they’re a nice-to-have. But they’re not. They are career-defining. Research has shown that resilience, teamwork, empathy and communication play a huge role in success.

For learners who struggle with autism, ADHD or social anxiety, the stakes can be even higher. Without targeted support many learners feel isolated, misunderstood and excluded.

We would not think about sending learners into the world without literacy or numeracy, so why do we allow them to leave without the relational skills to form partnerships, be able to work in a team, or maintain healthy relationships?

What BRIDGE means

The BRIDGE model is built around six pillars:

B – Building trust : enabling safe spaces where learners feel valued and listened to

: enabling safe spaces where learners feel valued and listened to R – Resilience : helping learners recover from setbacks and navigate rejection or failure

: helping learners recover from setbacks and navigate rejection or failure I – Interpersonal skills : teaching the basics of communication, empathy and listening

: teaching the basics of communication, empathy and listening D – Digital relationships : supporting learners in order to manage online communication and social media pressures

: supporting learners in order to manage online communication and social media pressures G – Growth mindset : fostering self-belief and adaptability in order to improve personal connections

: fostering self-belief and adaptability in order to improve personal connections E – Emotional intelligence: developing awareness of their own feelings and those of others

Each pillar is designed to be practical, not theoretical. So, it is embedded into tutorials, pastoral support and enrichment programmes.

From theory to practice

At Apex College, I’ve piloted elements of BRIDGE in mentoring and tutoring. We ran small workshops on “resilience in relationships” using role play and reflective discussions. Students who had previously struggled to interact in group tasks started leading discussions. One learner told me: “This is the first time I’ve felt like someone taught me how to actually connect with people.”

We’ve also embedded BRIDGE into tutorial sessions by introducing a short ‘digital relationships’ strand, in which learners would reflect on how social media had impacted their friendships and self-esteem. They produced their own digital wellbeing pledges and shared strategies for managing group chats and online pressures.



Additionally, we trialled peer mentoring sessions where second-year learners supported first-years in applying growth mindset strategies during coursework challenges. This boosted new learners’ resilience and empowered the mentors themselves to take leadership roles and develop empathy.

Imagine scaling this across FE. It could sit alongside employability skills, ensuring that learners aren’t just qualified but genuinely prepared for life.

A call to the sector

This isn’t about creating another tick-box initiative. It’s about recognising a gap in our system and stepping up to fill it. We know that learners who feel connected are more likely to stay, achieve and progress.

So, it’s important to build bridges, not barriers. Let’s ensure we give learners the adequate tools to succeed not just in their exams, but in relationships, workplaces, and communities.

If FE really is about preparing learners for their future, then relational education should no longer be optional. It should be essential.