'No way' Boris Johnson can remain in post, says Donelan

Newly appointed education secretary Michelle Donelan has resigned after less than two days in the job.

Donelan was promoted from joint HE and FE minister to the top role on Tuesday evening.

But this morning she tweeted that she has handed in her resignation.

She told prime minister Boris Johnson: “I see no way that you can continue in post, but without a formal mechanism to remove you it seems that the only way that this is only possible is for those of us who remain in cabinet to force your hand.”

With great sadness I must resign from government. pic.twitter.com/tQUf5oVHAa — Michelle Donelan MP (@michelledonelan) July 7, 2022

This leaves only one education minister left – Baroness Barran – after the rest resigned yesterday.

More to follow.