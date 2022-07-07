Home Latest news from FE Week
James Cleverly becomes third education secretary in two days

MP for Braintree succeeds Michelle Donelan, who left after 35 hours

7 Jul 2022, 11:46

James Cleverly has been appointed as education secretary, becoming the third person to hold the title in two days.

His appointment follows the resignation this morning of Michelle Donelan, who was only appointed on Tuesday evening following the promotion of Nadhim Zahawi to the post of chancellor.

Donelan’s departure after 35 hours came after the resignations of schools minister Robin Walker, children’s minister Will Quince and skills minister Alex Burghart yesterday which left the DfE with just one minister, Baroness Barran.

It comes as Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation as prime minister and Conservative party leader.

Cleverley was first elected as a Conservative MP for Braintree in 2015. The role is his fifth since joining government in 2019, serving in the Department for Exiting in the EU and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

He had only been appointed minister of state for Europe and North America in the FCDO in early February.

Cleverly was also the deputy chairman of the Conservative party from 2018 to 2019.

