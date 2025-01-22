Double Ofsted ‘outstanding’ for Merseyside colleges

A Catholic sixth form college and a general FE college in the area were awarded the judgment today

Two colleges in Merseyside are celebrating Ofsted ‘outstanding’ results today – including one that has achieved the feat for the third time in a row.

Hugh Baird College and Carmel College were inspected in November and December respectively, with both results published this morning.

Carmel College, a sixth form college with Catholic ethos, was awarded the top grade in all but one area in a report that highlighted how students, including the most disadvantaged, achieve “exceptionally well”.

It was first rated ‘outstanding’ in 2009 and retained ten years later in a 2019 inspection and then again following this latest inspection in November.

Inspectors praised Carmel College’s “inclusive culture” and “very high aspirations” where learners are “consistently challenged by teachers to achieve their highest potential”.

Leaders make sure the curriculum offer “widens participation and promotes social mobility” for students “without compromising on their high expectations”.

Carmel principal Janet Gater said the result is a “testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our students, staff, governors, and stakeholders”.

She added: “At Carmel College, we are committed to providing an exceptional education that empowers our students to achieve their full potential, both academically and personally. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved together and look forward to continuing to inspire and support future generations.”

The college takes in students from over 100 schools from a diverse range of backgrounds across the wider Liverpool City Region, including St Helens, Knowsley, Warrington, Halton and Merseyside. It teaches 2,175 students aged 16 to 19 on A-levels and vocational courses.

Ofsted’s report said students have “incredibly positive attitudes to learning” and commends the “exceptional” use of assessment by teachers to check students’ understanding. Attendance rates are high and leaders are “considerate of staff workload, welfare and wellbeing”.

Governors were also praised for their “extensive expertise” in educational and industry settings. They use this knowledge “incisively to hold senior leaders to account for the quality of provision”.

Meanwhile, Hugh Baird College was upgraded to ‘outstanding’ after holding a ‘good’ grade for nearly 20 years.

The general FE college received a near-clean-sweep of top grades this time round. Quality of education, leadership and management, high needs provision, and learner behaviour and attitudes were all ‘outstanding’ while apprenticeships were ‘good’.

Inspectors praised “substantial progress” made by students with low prior education attainment and attendance and leaders’ “exceptional network of stakeholders” used to make a “strong” contribution to meeting local skills needs.

At the time of the inspection, the college had just over 2,000 young people on study programmes, including T Level learners in digital, childcare and healthcare science. There were also around 1,100 adult learners and just over 500 apprentices.

Learners’ achievement of high grades was highlighted in the report. Two-thirds of A-level students achieve A* to C grades, and over a third of vocational students get distinctions. Care-experienced and high needs learners also achieve “exceptionally well”.

Bad behaviour is “skilfully redirected” by college staff through “self-regulation techniques”, and students have access to facilities, like stress balls, to “deescalate their behaviour.”

Leaders have “an excellent understanding” of college provision that needs to improve, while “highly effective” governors effectively challenge leaders’ progress.

Ofsted’s report had substantial commentary on the colleges’ links with employers and the Liverpool City Region combined authority. For example, courses and apprenticeships in logistics, warehousing and manufacturing have been developed to support the region’s freeport.

Inspectors also praised college leaders’ partnership with the local authority for bespoke provision for young people not in education, employment or training.

Education and training quality has improved “exceptionally”, according to inspectors. Teachers and assessors were praised for “highly informative lessons”, “high-quality developmental feedback” and for preparing students and apprentices for their next steps.

Rachael Hennigan, principal and chief executive of Hugh Baird College, said: “This accolade reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire college community – our staff, students and apprentices.

“This recognition also highlights our vital role in addressing skills gaps, supporting emerging industries, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Liverpool City Region. We are proud to make a lasting impact not only on individuals but also on the broader community and economy.”