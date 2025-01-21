Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council upgraded for inspiring out of work people towards employment

A south Yorkshire council has been awarded an ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted after finding “highly effective” adult learning provision that “levels the playing field”.

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council received a grade 1 in all categories following its November 27 to 29 inspection due to adult education that is “raising the aspirations of adult learners to address high levels of economic inactivity”.

The rating makes Barnsley the third council in the country to currently hold top marks from the watchdog.

The local authority was previously rated ‘good’ at its last Ofsted visit in 2018.

At the time of the inspection, there were 357 learners on courses funded by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. Most students were on ESOL, digital skills, and functional skills English and mathematics courses. There were a handful of learners on vocational programmes and on non-accredited wellbeing courses.

Inspectors found that learners “flourish” on their courses and develop the confidence and skills to make “positive” changes in their lives.

For example, entry level ESOL learners were able to communicate “more effectively” when shopping or visiting doctors’ surgeries or speaking to their children’s teachers with their rapid grasp of words and phrases.

Leaders work closely with stakeholders to “design learning pathways that align precisely with local priorities and to move learners closer towards employment”.

Ofsted said learners contribute to a “highly respectful community” of learning by taking part in community projects, sharing cultural foods from their home countries and participating in activities set by their tutors “with enthusiasm”.

Inspectors identified instances where leaders joined up with local stakeholders to design learning pathways that align with local needs, such as linking up with their local NHS partners to identify patients who would benefit from new digital skills and well-being support.

They also highlighted the “highly effective systems” that ensures most learners remain and complete their courses.

The report commended staff for taking time to understand learners’ complex barriers, for carefully planning educational provision and for motivating students with frequent praise and encouragement of their progress.

Tutors were also celebrated for their “comprehensive understanding” of learners’ starting points to plan ambitious provision.

The council was lauded for taking health and wellbeing seriously. Inspectors found tutors taking learners on wellbeing walks and embedding activities that promote an active lifestyle in lessons.

“Tutors embed activities in sessions to promote positive habits, such as practising gratitude to improve mood and outlook. Learners on well-being courses identify aspects of their lives that they are grateful for, before writing these on coins and depositing them in their positivity banks,” the report said.

Council leaders and members of a “highly effective” advisory board understand the education quality “very well” by attending teaching sessions and speaking to learners.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at the council, said: “The achievement is a testament to the hard work of our dedicated staff, learners, and supportive communities. The recognition in the report for our work to level the playing field so that everyone can benefit from work in our borough is a demonstration of the partnership approach to developing better pathways to work through learning and skills development.

“Our adult skills and community learning service remains focused on continuing to build on its successes, exploring new ways to innovate and improve its offerings to be even better.”